Baldwin County beachgoers bring shade / water to beat the heat

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - A lot of folks hit Baldwin County beaches despite the excessive heat Wednesday, June 28, 2023. A cool dip in the gulf can be just the thing to stay refreshed but even then, it doesn’t take long for the heat to catch up with you.

Water and shade were the two key components to staying comfortable. Fortunately, there was a consistent wind blowing in Gulf Shores, so as long as you brought an umbrella or tent, the heat was bearable.

Plenty of shade and water were keys to having a fun and safe beach outing during excessive heat (Hal Scheurich)

There weren’t the numbers of people that will arrive as the July 4th holiday draws closer, but the water was still crowded with folks trying to stay cool. Those not taking to the water had to stay close to shade and in some cases, carry it with them. Nikki Walker sported an umbrella as she walked along the boardwalk.

“It is extremely hot today and I really don’t want to get burned,” Walker said with a laugh.

“I mean, we try and keep ourselves where we’re not going to overheat but we’re not too worried about that,” said Tyler McLean as he and two friends rested in the shade after a bike ride. “Just keep drinking water,” added Levi Dickerson.

Beach safety personnel urge folks to drink plenty of water on the days leading up to the trip to the beach and to stay hydrated while there. Some beachgoers offered their suggestions to staying cool and safe.

“We’ve brought this beautiful tent here, right and plenty of water so that’s about all the preparation we’ve done,” Chris Bartl said.

“We bought our liquid IVs. They were ten dollars for a three pack at Walgreens, but they have really helped us stay hydrated and we’ve also been bringing tons of water,” said Graycee Gaines from Arkansas. “We have our canopy over there,” she added.

Some who hit the beach don’t take necessary precautions and can end up in trouble. That’s where the training and equipment lifeguards carry is so important. Beach Safety Chief for the city of Gulf Shores went through the equipment his staff have access to.

“Okay, so what we have in our black boxes on all of our patrols, which we have four patrols is we have cold packs. We have oxygen, AED. Anything that you may need for a heat emergency, we’ll have, our lifeguards will have for your normal heat emergency,” Phillips explained. “When you get into somebody that’s in an extreme heat emergency, we have full ALS equipment which has full IVs, cardiac monitor where they can check their heart rate and stuff like that.”

Responding to overheated beachgoers is second only to water rescues for Gulf Shores lifeguards. Phillips said the first signs that the heat may be beginning to affect you is dizziness accompanied with sweating and just a feeling of not wanting to be there. He said that’s when you need to get yourself out of the sun and if possible, into the air conditioning to cool down.

