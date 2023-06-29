Advertise With Us
Blistering heat unrelenting

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WALA) - It will be very hot this weekend on the Gulf Coast with some of the hottest temperatures continuing. Make sure you take that threat seriously and that each day you stay hydrated and avoid the outdoors during the hottest time of day — the noon to 5 p.m. time window. We’re expecting highs to be in the 95-100 degree range each day with heat index values around 105-115.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds, with isolated rain chances not returning until next week.

An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory have been issued for the Gulf Coast. Regardless of which one you are included in - everywhere will be HOT.

Morning temperatures will be very humid starting off in the mid to upper 70s each day.

Tracking the tropics, we are only monitoring one small wave with low chances of development over the next seven days. We will continue to monitor.

Take precautions if spending time outdoors and check on your children and pets. This heat is nothing to mess around with.

Have a great week.

