Advertise With Us
Hire One

Brutal heat wave continues for Gulf Coast

By Michael White
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - We are going to see more brutal heat on the Gulf Coast today with projected highs reaching 100 degrees again and a “feels like” temperature between 105 and110. There won’t be any rain to knock the temps down, but chances for showers/storms will be on the rise next week as our heat levels come down. Highs for the weekend will be in the 95-98 degree range but next week with the heat dome breaking down we could see highs in 89-92 degree range.

Rain/storm coverage will be in the 40-60% range each day next week so your lawns will be thankful after the dry steamy hot weather we’ve seen this week. For now, Tuesday night looks good for fireworks shows. In the Tropics, things remain mostly quiet out there for the time being.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Burch on Daphne arrest
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in deadly shooting in Daphne
Police presence on Springhill near Mobile Street
Body found on Springhill Avenue near Mobile Street
Ernest Little Jr.
MCSO: Inmate dies at Mobile County Metro Jail
The Prichard Police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrest accused serial robber Terrance Dees on...
Prichard police, U.S. Marshals arrest accused serial robber
One person died and others have been airlifted to area hospitals following several water...
1 dead, others taken to hospitals following water rescues on Fort Morgan

Latest News

Morning Weather Update for Friday June 30, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Friday June 30, 2023
Next weather for Thursday, June 29 from FOX10 News
Next weather for Thursday, June 29 from FOX10 News
Midday Weather Update for Thursday June 29, 2023
Blistering heat unrelenting
Midday Weather Update for Thursday June 29, 2023
Blistering heat unrelenting