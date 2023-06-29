Brutal heat wave continues for Gulf Coast

(WALA) - We are going to see more brutal heat on the Gulf Coast today with projected highs reaching 100 degrees again and a “feels like” temperature between 105 and110. There won’t be any rain to knock the temps down, but chances for showers/storms will be on the rise next week as our heat levels come down. Highs for the weekend will be in the 95-98 degree range but next week with the heat dome breaking down we could see highs in 89-92 degree range.

Rain/storm coverage will be in the 40-60% range each day next week so your lawns will be thankful after the dry steamy hot weather we’ve seen this week. For now, Tuesday night looks good for fireworks shows. In the Tropics, things remain mostly quiet out there for the time being.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.