City of Mobile’s Fourth of July Celebration

Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re looking for something to do this Fourth of July, Parks and Recreation is having an Independence Day extravaganza in Downtown Mobile!
You and your family are invited to spend the afternoon listening to live music and enjoying a fireworks show.
The celebration starts at 4 p.m. and is taking place at two locations, Cooper Riverside Park and Mardi Gras Park. The fireworks show begins at 9 p.m.
Live music at Cooper Riverside Park
- 4 - 5:45 p.m. Ted Hefko & The Thousandaires
- 6 - 9 p.m. We Got The Beat
Kid’s Zone at Mardi Gras Park
- Live DJ
- Games & Activities
- Bounce Houses
- Face Painting
- Caricature Artists
If you’re planning on attending, make sure to bring your own chairs! For more information on this event, click HERE.
