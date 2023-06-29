City of Mobile’s Fourth of July Celebration

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re looking for something to do this Fourth of July, Parks and Recreation is having an Independence Day extravaganza in Downtown Mobile!

You and your family are invited to spend the afternoon listening to live music and enjoying a fireworks show.

The celebration starts at 4 p.m. and is taking place at two locations, Cooper Riverside Park and Mardi Gras Park. The fireworks show begins at 9 p.m.

Live music at Cooper Riverside Park

4 - 5:45 p.m. Ted Hefko & The Thousandaires

6 - 9 p.m. We Got The Beat

Kid’s Zone at Mardi Gras Park

Live DJ

Games & Activities

Bounce Houses

Face Painting

Caricature Artists

If you’re planning on attending, make sure to bring your own chairs! For more information on this event, click HERE.

