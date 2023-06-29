Advertise With Us
Cooling centers open for folks to beat the heat

Every year, the City of Mobile designates existing facilities as cooling centers when extreme heat warnings are in effect
By Ashlyn Mitchell
Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The summer scorcher is forcing folks to find ways to beat the heat. The heat wave blanketing the Gulf Coast seems unrelenting.

Cooling centers are now open across the Port City, especially for those who don’t have access to air conditioning.

“The centers are important for people to come in and cool off because they don’t have air conditioning. Some do not have fans and they don’t have these things to keep them cool so they’re welcome to come in and enjoy the centers here in the City of Mobile,” said Ms. B with Mobile Parks and Rec.

Ms. B works at Stotts Community Center where the door is open for people to stop by. In fact, folks are already taking advantage of the chance to cool off.

“We had a few people come in early this morning, they were sweating and they were hot and I guess they saw the news- and saw that Stotts was on the news- so they came and sat down and I gave them some water and they sat and they enjoyed the water and we talked-- and they said ‘thank you’ and got up and left and said they may be back later on,” explained Ms. B.

Stotts is one of 7 centers currently open in the Port City.

Over at Lavretta Community Center, Colson Loine said he’d rather be anywhere but outdoors.

“I’m here to eat lunch and because it has air conditioning,” said Loine. “I’ve been standing on top of air vents and drinking cold drinks and lots of water.”

The facilities are open to the public during the location’s regular business hours.

Ms. B shares her two sense on avoiding heat exhaustion or falling victim to a heat stroke.

“I get up in the morning early at 5 o’clock. I do all the work and water my plants and do all my daily activities at home before I come to work so it’s best to get up and do it in the morning time early and in the late afternoon when it has cooled off some,” she stated.”But really, it doesn’t really cool off at night anymore. I mean it’s hot all during the night.”

Ms. B says folks can stay as long as they need and as long as the building is open.

