Advertise With Us
Hire One

Dangerous heat wave continues

By Nicholas Herboso
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - A dangerous heat wave continues to affect the southern United States due to a potent upper-level high pressure system situated over the area. This high pressure system acts as a dome of sinking air that prevents thunderstorms and builds up heat. The heat dome will persist over the area for a few more days before weakening this weekend. After that, we will return to a typical summertime pattern with afternoon thunderstorms and highs near 90 degrees.

EXCESSIVE HEAT:

Excessive heat watches and warnings will continue for the next day or two. Excessive heat index values around 115 degrees will be possible again on Friday, and maybe even Saturday. This type of heat can be potentially dangerous, especially to those vulnerable to heat. Please check on friends, neighbors, and relatives to ensure they are staying cool.

To stay safe, remember to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, and avoid the sun. Never leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles.

If you work or spend time outside, take extra precautions. Whenever possible, reschedule strenuous activities for the early morning or evening. To reduce the risk of heat-related illness during outdoor work, schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

If someone is overcome by heat, move them to a cool and shaded location immediately. Heat stroke is a medical emergency, so call 911 right away if you suspect someone is experiencing it.

RAIN CHANCES:

Rain chances will remain low for the next day or so, but as the high pressure system weakens, we will introduce a low rain chance this weekend. Next week, we will likely return to a more normal summertime pattern with afternoon storms. These storms will form after 12 p.m. and fade a little after sunset each day. Not everyone will see rain, but the chance will still be there for a quick downpour.

INDEPENDENCE DAY:

The extreme heat will dissipate heading into next week, and we will return to the typical afternoon thunderstorm pattern. On July 4th, expect the chance of an afternoon thunderstorm that will fade in the evening hours.

BEACHES:

The rip current risk is low for the next few days. However, it is crucial to pay attention to local beach flags and signs. Rip currents are the biggest threat to life on the Gulf Coast, so it is important to be aware of water conditions and regularly check the beach forecast when planning a trip to the beach.

The UV index remains extreme, so sunburn can occur quickly. Be sure to wear plenty of sunscreen and stay safe.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Springhill near Mobile Street
Body found on Springhill Avenue near Mobile Street
Ernest Little Jr.
MCSO: Inmate dies at Mobile County Metro Jail
The Prichard Police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrest accused serial robber Terrance Dees on...
Prichard police, U.S. Marshals arrest accused serial robber
One person died and others have been airlifted to area hospitals following several water...
1 dead, others taken to hospitals following water rescues on Fort Morgan
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Next weather for Thursday, June 29 from FOX10 News
Next weather for Thursday, June 29 from FOX10 News
Midday Weather Update for Thursday June 29, 2023
Blistering heat unrelenting
Midday Weather Update for Thursday June 29, 2023
Blistering heat unrelenting
Morning Weather Update for Thursday June 29, 2023
Hottest temperatures so far this summer