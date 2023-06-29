(WALA) - A dangerous heat wave continues to affect the southern United States due to a potent upper-level high pressure system situated over the area. This high pressure system acts as a dome of sinking air that prevents thunderstorms and builds up heat. The heat dome will persist over the area for a few more days before weakening this weekend. After that, we will return to a typical summertime pattern with afternoon thunderstorms and highs near 90 degrees.

EXCESSIVE HEAT:

Excessive heat watches and warnings will continue for the next day or two. Excessive heat index values around 115 degrees will be possible again on Friday, and maybe even Saturday. This type of heat can be potentially dangerous, especially to those vulnerable to heat. Please check on friends, neighbors, and relatives to ensure they are staying cool.

To stay safe, remember to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, and avoid the sun. Never leave young children or pets unattended in vehicles.

If you work or spend time outside, take extra precautions. Whenever possible, reschedule strenuous activities for the early morning or evening. To reduce the risk of heat-related illness during outdoor work, schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

If someone is overcome by heat, move them to a cool and shaded location immediately. Heat stroke is a medical emergency, so call 911 right away if you suspect someone is experiencing it.

RAIN CHANCES:

Rain chances will remain low for the next day or so, but as the high pressure system weakens, we will introduce a low rain chance this weekend. Next week, we will likely return to a more normal summertime pattern with afternoon storms. These storms will form after 12 p.m. and fade a little after sunset each day. Not everyone will see rain, but the chance will still be there for a quick downpour.

INDEPENDENCE DAY:

The extreme heat will dissipate heading into next week, and we will return to the typical afternoon thunderstorm pattern. On July 4th, expect the chance of an afternoon thunderstorm that will fade in the evening hours.

BEACHES:

The rip current risk is low for the next few days. However, it is crucial to pay attention to local beach flags and signs. Rip currents are the biggest threat to life on the Gulf Coast, so it is important to be aware of water conditions and regularly check the beach forecast when planning a trip to the beach.

The UV index remains extreme, so sunburn can occur quickly. Be sure to wear plenty of sunscreen and stay safe.

