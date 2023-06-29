Daphne PD: Early morning shooting victim dies, suspect flees

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Daphne Police Departments is investigating an early morning shooting in a restaurant parking lot that left the a victim dead. The suspect fled the scene.

Police said it was shortly after 5:30 a.m. when officers responded to the parking lot area of Tazki’s Mediterranean Café. They found a male victim, and EMS personnel arrived shortly after.

Despite life-saving measures, the victim did not survive, police said.

They said the parking lot and the surrounding area remains an active crime scene.

The suspect, described as a black male wearing a dark hoodie, fled the area on foot.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 251-620-0911.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.