Farmers feeling the heat! How these temps are impacting crops

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - Farmers are feeling the heat. Not only are some protecting produce during these extreme temps but also the people.

With last week’s rain and this week’s heat, some farmers have been battling the elements.

Sessions Farm in Grand Bay is a family operation, handed down three generations.

Farmers said summer can be the best time for certain crops, but with these climbing temps, David Sessions knows to be cautious.

“As far as our produce goes, summertime temperatures in the low 90s is fine,” he said. “But these high 90s and getting up in this heat index into the hundreds, that’s when it takes a toll on the produce and your body.”

According to Sessions, humans aren’t the only ones who get sunburnt. Sometimes melons get yellow spots on them, and it can be a sign of sunburn, but they’re still great to eat.

“Some things like the heat,” he said. “Field peas like the heat, watermelons, and cantaloupes, but the problem with the heat we’ve had is it followed excessive rain, and that excessive rain hurts your vines.”

Sessions said his farmers strategically work in the field during early mornings hours and late evenings, saving the hottest part of the day for the indoors.

“We just try and be as careful as we can while we are out in the heat,” he said. “We make sure we have plenty of water and take plenty of breaks and try and deliver a great product in a timely manner.”

