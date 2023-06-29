Advertise With Us
Hire One

Father buys son first lottery ticket for graduation, hits $50,000 jackpot

An 18-year-old is celebrating his recent high school graduation with some bonus lottery money.
An 18-year-old is celebrating his recent high school graduation with some bonus lottery money.(mphillips007 via Canva)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHOUGAL, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - A high school graduate in Washington state is getting a little extra financial help thanks to the lottery.

Lance Wall, 18, won $50,000 while playing his first lottery scratch-off ticket.

According to Washington’s Lottery, Wall just graduated, and his dad bought him a Six Figures Scratch ticket as a gift for the occasion.

After scratching the ticket to see if they were a winner, the father-son duo said they saw the $50,000 jackpot.

Lottery officials said the high school grad had a 1-in-913,000 chance of winning.

Wall shared that he is currently enjoying his summer vacation but has plans to use the bonus money to help with his future in becoming an artist.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Springhill near Mobile Street
Body found on Springhill Avenue near Mobile Street
Ernest Little Jr.
MCSO: Inmate dies at Mobile County Metro Jail
Friends and family of the victims in the Beach Express wreck speak out
Three Birmingham-area people killed in Baldwin Beach Express car crash, allegedly by drunk driver
The Prichard Police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrest accused serial robber Terrance Dees on...
Prichard police, U.S. Marshals arrest accused serial robber
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

A judge unseals documents in the Delphi murders case.
Indiana man confessed to murders of teenage girls in phone call with his wife, documents say
A judge unseals documents in the Delphi murders case.
Indiana man confessed to murders of teenage girls in phone call with his wife, documents say
Millions of Americans under poor air quality alerts
An Amtrak train carrying nearly 200 passengers struck a water truck and derailed on Wednesday...
Amtrak train with 198 passengers derails after colliding with vehicle in Southern California
Multiple hospitalized after train derailment versus car