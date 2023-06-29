Advertise With Us
Hire One

Grieving mothers stand together as MCSO takes charge on violent crime in Prichard

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch announced they’ve stepped in to help with the violent crime.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Grieving mothers in the city of Prichard are coming together as several murders remain unsolved.

A press conference was held Wednesday morning to discuss the topic.

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch announced they’ve stepped in to help with the violent crime.

Several people tell FOX 10 News they were very happy to hear this announcement, and that it’s long overdue.

They all agreed it’s time someone came in to help.

One mother who spoke at the press conference was Lakasha Whittaker.

Her son Maurice Simmons was killed back in December of 2021.

“It has literally changed my life and I need it resolved so I can have closure,” Whittaker said. “My entire family doesn’t have closure.”

Whittaker says she’s given up on trusting in the Prichard Police Department.

“Cause I know that I will get justice regardless,” Whittaker said. “My faith is not in Prichard, I’m just being honest. My faith is in God.”

Sheriff Burch says 32 people have been killed in Prichard in the last 18 months, a number of which remain unsolved.

Prichard mother Patricia Trotter lost two sons, Michael and Justin Trotter, to gun violence in 2022.

She says she’s thankful for MCSO stepping in.

“They answered a lot of questions, they gave us reassurance that we’re not alone in this city,” Trotter said. “And they are going to help us with the unsolved murders and crime.”

Another mother who attended the press conference was Adrienne Jackson. Her son William Freeman was killed back in February.

She said all cases should be treated the same.

“It doesn’t matter if your child is an angel. It doesn’t matter if he committed a crime. It doesn’t matter if he’s black, it doesn’t matter if he’s white. All crimes should be solved the same way,” Jackson said.

Sharon Thomas who lost her son Demetris Hunter back in March agreed.

Surveillance video shows deadly shooting in Prichard, police seeking witnesses

“Now I feel more comfortable that I have more resources that I need to get this case solved,” Thomas said.

All three women who were once strangers have now become family and say they won’t stop fighting until they get justice.

“I fight. I get up every day with a different fight. Every day it’s a different fight for me,” Dees said.

“I don’t think none of us are gonna give up until justice is served,” Jackson agreed.

Trotter says they’ll continue to fight even if they have to do it alone.

“With or without Prichard Police we will solve these cases....with or without.”

Mayor Jimmie Gardner was at the press conference Wednesday morning.

Prichard Police Chief Walter Knight was not.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Springhill near Mobile Street
Body found on Springhill Avenue near Mobile Street
Friends and family of the victims in the Beach Express wreck speak out
Three Birmingham-area people killed in Baldwin Beach Express car crash, allegedly by drunk driver
Ernest Little Jr.
MCSO: Inmate dies at Mobile County Metro Jail
The Prichard Police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrest accused serial robber Terrance Dees on...
Prichard police, U.S. Marshals arrest accused serial robber
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Mothers of Prichard murder victims speak out
Mothers of Prichard murder victims speak out
(PRNewsfoto/Sirius XM Holdings Inc.)
Say so-long to Stitcher
Heat wave taking a toll on local crops
Farmers feeling the heat! How these temps are impacting crops
Heat wave taking a toll on local crops
Heat wave taking a toll on local crops