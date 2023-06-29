Grieving mothers stand together as MCSO takes charge on violent crime in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Grieving mothers in the city of Prichard are coming together as several murders remain unsolved.

A press conference was held Wednesday morning to discuss the topic.

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch announced they’ve stepped in to help with the violent crime.

Several people tell FOX 10 News they were very happy to hear this announcement, and that it’s long overdue.

They all agreed it’s time someone came in to help.

One mother who spoke at the press conference was Lakasha Whittaker.

Her son Maurice Simmons was killed back in December of 2021.

“It has literally changed my life and I need it resolved so I can have closure,” Whittaker said. “My entire family doesn’t have closure.”

Whittaker says she’s given up on trusting in the Prichard Police Department.

“Cause I know that I will get justice regardless,” Whittaker said. “My faith is not in Prichard, I’m just being honest. My faith is in God.”

Sheriff Burch says 32 people have been killed in Prichard in the last 18 months, a number of which remain unsolved.

Prichard mother Patricia Trotter lost two sons, Michael and Justin Trotter, to gun violence in 2022.

She says she’s thankful for MCSO stepping in.

“They answered a lot of questions, they gave us reassurance that we’re not alone in this city,” Trotter said. “And they are going to help us with the unsolved murders and crime.”

Another mother who attended the press conference was Adrienne Jackson. Her son William Freeman was killed back in February.

She said all cases should be treated the same.

“It doesn’t matter if your child is an angel. It doesn’t matter if he committed a crime. It doesn’t matter if he’s black, it doesn’t matter if he’s white. All crimes should be solved the same way,” Jackson said.

Sharon Thomas who lost her son Demetris Hunter back in March agreed.

Surveillance video shows deadly shooting in Prichard, police seeking witnesses

“Now I feel more comfortable that I have more resources that I need to get this case solved,” Thomas said.

All three women who were once strangers have now become family and say they won’t stop fighting until they get justice.

“I fight. I get up every day with a different fight. Every day it’s a different fight for me,” Dees said.

“I don’t think none of us are gonna give up until justice is served,” Jackson agreed.

Trotter says they’ll continue to fight even if they have to do it alone.

“With or without Prichard Police we will solve these cases....with or without.”

Mayor Jimmie Gardner was at the press conference Wednesday morning.

Prichard Police Chief Walter Knight was not.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.