High-speed chase in Mobile ends in crash

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A high-speed chase came to a crashing end Wednesday evening after the car being chased took out a fire hydrant.

The incident happened 6:15 p.m. on the corner of Moffett and Wolf Ridge roads.

“When I walked outside, I heard a loud explosion off to my right of my vantage point,” said witness Chris Reid. “I didn’t know exactly, there was cars blocking my view, I didn’t know exactly what was going on. But the cops were running all over the place. It was kind of insane.”

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop around 6:09 p.m. on Athey Road, but the driver refused to stop. When the driver crashed into the fire hydrant in the 4000 block of Moffett Road, both occupants ran away. The driver, later identified as 61-year-old Charles Tinsley of Mobile, was caught but the passenger escaped, according to authorities.

Charles Tinsley
Charles Tinsley(Mobile County Metro Jail)

Tinsley was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail on a charge of attempting to elude and later released, jail records show.

No one was hurt in the incident.

