Advertise With Us
Hire One

Hottest temperatures so far this summer

By Michael White
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hottest temperatures of the summer so far will plague the Gulf Coast today, so make sure you’re being extra safe out there.

Temperatures are starting off in the upper 70s for most of you as of 5 a.m., but we’ll climb our way to the low 100′s this afternoon. The “feels like” temp will be around 110. There won’t be much in the way of a rain chance today but coverage of rain/storms will increase next week as the big heat dome breaks down. That’s when our high temps will also begin to decrease back to the upper 80s/low 90s. We stay very hot though through the weekend.

In the Tropics, only one disturbance exists in the Atlantic but it’s tracking North and the odds of development remain low

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Springhill near Mobile Street
Body found on Springhill Avenue near Mobile Street
Ernest Little Jr.
MCSO: Inmate dies at Mobile County Metro Jail
The Prichard Police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrest accused serial robber Terrance Dees on...
Prichard police, U.S. Marshals arrest accused serial robber
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
One person died and others have been airlifted to area hospitals following several water...
1 dead, others taken to hospitals following water rescues on Fort Morgan

Latest News

Morning Weather Update for Thursday June 29, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Thursday June 29, 2023
Next weather for Wednesday, June 28 from FOX10 News
Potent high-pressure system continues to bake region
Next weather for Wednesday, June 28 from FOX10 News
Next weather for Wednesday, June 28 from FOX10 News
Midday Weather Update for Wednesday June 28, 2023
A very hot week on the Gulf Coast