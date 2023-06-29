Hottest temperatures so far this summer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hottest temperatures of the summer so far will plague the Gulf Coast today, so make sure you’re being extra safe out there.

Temperatures are starting off in the upper 70s for most of you as of 5 a.m., but we’ll climb our way to the low 100′s this afternoon. The “feels like” temp will be around 110. There won’t be much in the way of a rain chance today but coverage of rain/storms will increase next week as the big heat dome breaks down. That’s when our high temps will also begin to decrease back to the upper 80s/low 90s. We stay very hot though through the weekend.

In the Tropics, only one disturbance exists in the Atlantic but it’s tracking North and the odds of development remain low

