iHeart Media Weekend Rundown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ariel joins us to break down all the 4th of July weekend celebrations.

CITY OF MOBILE 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION- Tues 4pm-9:30pm, Cooper Riverside Park and Mardi Gras Park, downtown Mobile

Live music at Cooper Riverside Park. Kid’s Zone at Mardi Gras Park, with live DJ, games and activities, bounce houses, face painting, caricature artists, and more! FIREWORKS BEGIN AT 9PM SHARP! CLICK HERE

MOBILE POPS 4TH OF JULY CONCERT- Tues 7 pm, Medal of Honor Aircraft Pavilion, USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park

he concert will include patriotic favorites, military marches, contemporary scores, and more. Admission is free to attend, and the public is invited. CLICK HERE

DOWNTOWN PENSACOLA- Tues 9pm, Pensacola Bayfront

PENSACOLA BEACH- Tues 9pm, Pensacola Beach Boardwalk

This year, the Beach Chamber is joining forces with the Downtown Pensacola fireworks show, creating a spectacular dual Independence Day celebration in the sky!

GULF SHORES- Tues 9pm, Gulf State Park Pier

Due to ongoing construction to repair damage from Hurricane Sally, fireworks will be shot from the center of the pier this year, making the Gulf State Park and the eastern area of the Gulf Shores Public Beach ideal locations for spectators. CLICK HERE

FLORA BAMA 4TH OF JULY PARTY- Tues, all day, Flora-Bama Lounge, Perdido Key

Come enjoy the amazing Bar-B-Q or watch the Miss Firecracker Bikini Contest, participate in the annual Freedom Run, listen to live music and watch the fireworks from the beach at night. CLICK HERE

SARALAND FIREWORKS - Sat 7:30pm-9pm, Saraland High School

Gates open at 7:30pm for this park & watch event! Food trucks, games and activities before the event. Fireworks begin at 9:00pm. CLICK HERE

SEMMES INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION- Sun 5pm-9pm, Mary G Montgomery High School

This free City Event will include a concert by the Molly Ringwalds, as well as local entertainment, fireworks, vendors, food trucks, and plenty of fun for the family! CLICK HERE

FAIRHOPE 4TH OF JULY CONCERT & FIREWORKS- Tues 7:30pm,

Fairhope Municipal Pier

The Baldwin Pops Band Independence Day Concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Henry George Park. A variety of patriotic music will be played before and during the fireworks display. The Fairhope fireworks display will begin at approximately 9 p.m. CLICK HERE

DAPHNE FIREWORKS- Tues 9pm, Al Trione Sports Complex, CLICK HERE

BAY MINETTE FIREWORKS- Mon at dusk (9pm), Bay Minette Sports Complex, CLICK HERE

OWA 4TH OF JULY WEEKEND PARTY- Fri/Sat/Sun 2pm-9pm, Downtown OWA, OWA Parks & Resort, Foley

Join OWA for a weekend filled with fun, entertainment, and patriotic spirit! Enjoy delicious red, white, and blueberry treats, get your caricature drawn, and let the kids make their own firework crafts. Experience a bubble truck party, and groove to live music performances.The festivities culminate with a spectacular firework show on Saturday, July 1 at 8:50pm that is synchronized to patriotic music. CLICK HERE

WHARF INDEPENDENCE DAY STREET PARTY- Mon 5pm-9pm, The Wharf, Orange Beach

There will be family friendly activities in the Entertainment District including a bubble truck, bounce houses, mechanical shark, face painting ($10), camel rides ($10), Pirate Revenge ride, rock wall, stilt walker, Reptile Bus, special appearances by Lady Liberty, Uncle Sam and ending the night with the palm trees dancing in patriotic colors and a grand fireworks show. CLICK HERE

