Jackson State and Alabama A&M prepare for Gulf Coast Challenge rematch.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It may be June, but the Gulf Coast Challenge is already in full swing in Mobile.

This year’s game is a rematch from last year’s challenge between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the reigning SWAC champion Jackson State Tigers. The tigers are now led by head coach T.C. Taylor who is taking over for Deion Sanders who left for Colorado in the offseason.

“We’re loaded. We lost a lot of good players but we went in the portal and replaced a lot of need,” said Jackson State Head Coach T.C. Taylor. “Guys that we lost we wanted to replace them with guys that could play now and I feel we did that.”

Meanwhile the Bulldogs led by head coach Connell Maynor are looking to get revenge for last year’s 27-13 loss to the Tigers.

“We got to play a little bit better, little bit longer, little bit harder and be able to pull it out this year so we’re excited about it,” said Bulldogs Head Coach Connell Maynor.

Beyond the game itself, the Gulf Coast Challenge is one of the biggest events of the year bringing several thousand people to Mobile for a week of events leading up to kickoff.

“What it does to promote the people in our city. What it does to put heads in beds and butts in seats is unbelievable,” said District Two Councilman William Carroll.

Both coaches say they’re ready to add to this rivalry here in Mobile which has been a special place for both schools and an important place for HBCU culture.

“Those guys get to come from their high schools and come to this game and watch both schools play and see the atmosphere and the excitement and say you know what I want to go there,” said Coach Maynor.

“A game of this magnitude for this community is going to be amazing,” said Coach Taylor. “When HBCU wins we all win.”

The Gulf Coast Challenge is scheduled for Saturday October 7th at Ladd Peebles Stadium.

