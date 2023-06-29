Mail Carriers participate in Carrier Alert Program to check on those in need.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -As temperatures continue to soar across the Gulf Coast. Mail carriers are still pushing through the heat every day.

“Only about 30% of our vehicles have air conditioning so most of our fleet they have to themselves have to be cautious of heat related injuries,” said Mobile Postmaster Paul Birge.

Even so, every mail carrier participates in the Carrier Alert Program. While on their route a carrier will look for things like mail that’s been accumulating for a few days. If they notice anything suspicious, they can go up to the house and call for help if necessary.

“They reach out to their supervisor and then we contact first responders in an effort to do a wellness check,” said Birge.

Mobile Postmaster Paul Birge says are trained in heat illness prevention throughout the year. That training is put to the test during weeks like this.

“As people get out and do things in their yard, our carriers drive by and if they notice anyone showing any symptoms or signs, they immediately call 911,” added Birge.

The program has been in place for over 40 years. Birge says having the carriers look out for their customers has made a huge difference.

“We’ve rescued elderly who may have fallen and couldn’t get up,” said Birge. “So, throughout the country we’ve had multiple, we call them heroes. If they are in distress we’re right there. First line of defense for someone that needs us.”

The program is through a partnership with the national association of letter carriers. If you want more information about the program, contact your local post office.

