MCSO: Irvington man charged in connection with stolen personal watercraft

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WALA) - A 22-year-old Irvington man faces two counts of first-degree receiving stolen property in connection with several personal watercraft stolen from Santa Rosa County, Fla.

Police arrested Jacob Sessions on Wednesday after they said the found two Jet Skis at his home on Jamestown Drive in Irvington

A bond hearing is scheduled Friday.

