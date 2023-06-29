Advertise With Us
Meet the U.S. Army Soldier Next Door

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Over the past 248 years, the U.S. Army has evolved to include Soldiers from every state in America and many foreign nations who represent the cultural backgrounds, experiences, and passions that reflect who we are as Americans. They are first-generation Americans, artists, musicians, athletes, scientists, doctors, authors, sons, daughters, fathers, and mothers. They are Soldiers who are dedicated to serving our country.

We are talking with Maj. Shahin Uddin, a Bangladesh-native, Army Public Affairs Officer and father of 12 children.

Interview provided by U.S. Army.

