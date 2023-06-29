Advertise With Us
Mobile County SO investigating postal worker accused of asking people on her route for money

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a postal worker who reportedly asked people on her route for money..

Last week, the sheriff’s office received a complaint about a postal worker allegedly taking advantage of an elderly woman with dementia.

FOX10 News talked to Lynn Emmons, the daughter of the victim mentioned in that complaint. She has power of attorney over her mother and did not want her face shown on camera. However, Emmons did share ring camera video of one time where the employee reportedly asked her mother for $10 two weeks ago.

MCSO Sgt. Johnny Thornton Jr. said this is not the first time this postal worker has been accused of taking something from someone along her route.

“There was a complaint that an elderly man was taken advantage of and that he may have presented the worker with jewelry from his deceased wife,” said Thornton.

Emmons also shared a second video that shows the worker returning the $10 dollars she borrowed from Emmons’ mother. However, Emmons says returning the money does not resolve the problem.

FOX10 reached out to officials with the U.S. Postal Service, who said they cannot comment on personnel matters.

No charges have been filed against the employee. The MCSO detective said it’s up to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office to decide what charges the employee may face.

