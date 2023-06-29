Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mobile Police: They Wouldn’t Let Him In, So He Tried to Blow Them Away

Investigators Looking for Paris Hill for Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle
By Byron Day
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police say a guy didn’t have the cash to get into a West Mobile club, so he took it out on the bouncer who turned him away.

According to M-P-D Investigators, Hill tried to get into a club several times without paying, but was turned away each time. They say all that rejection built up some kind of rage in Hill, because he waited hours until the guy got off work , early Monday morning, June 19th.

According to police, Hill then followed his target and a passenger in his vehicle after his shift ended.

At some point, the victim realized he was being followed, and stopped near Cody Road on Old Shell. That’s when Hill, got out of his car, and pumped the victim’s car full of lead, before speeding away, according to M-P-D.

No one was hurt, but Hill hasn’t been seen since. What has police concerned is Hill had no record, but now, is charged with shooting up a car with people inside.

Hill is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. If you see him, Mobile Police say don’t approach him. They consider him armed and dangerous. Instead, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files - Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don’t have to leave your name when you make that call.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Springhill near Mobile Street
Body found on Springhill Avenue near Mobile Street
Ernest Little Jr.
MCSO: Inmate dies at Mobile County Metro Jail
Friends and family of the victims in the Beach Express wreck speak out
Three Birmingham-area people killed in Baldwin Beach Express car crash, allegedly by drunk driver
The Prichard Police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrest accused serial robber Terrance Dees on...
Prichard police, U.S. Marshals arrest accused serial robber
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Beyond the game itself, the Gulf Coast Challenge is one of the biggest events of the year...
Jackson State and Alabama A&M prepare for Gulf Coast Challenge rematch.
Officer-involved shooting in Cantonment
Pensacola man dies after an officer-involved shooting
Case against man for attempted kidnapping heading to grand jury
Alleged attempted kidnapping case heads to Mobile County grand jury
Gulf Coast Challenge just three months away
Gulf Coast Challenge just three months away