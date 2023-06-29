Mobile Police: They Wouldn’t Let Him In, So He Tried to Blow Them Away

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police say a guy didn’t have the cash to get into a West Mobile club, so he took it out on the bouncer who turned him away.

According to M-P-D Investigators, Hill tried to get into a club several times without paying, but was turned away each time. They say all that rejection built up some kind of rage in Hill, because he waited hours until the guy got off work , early Monday morning, June 19th.

According to police, Hill then followed his target and a passenger in his vehicle after his shift ended.

At some point, the victim realized he was being followed, and stopped near Cody Road on Old Shell. That’s when Hill, got out of his car, and pumped the victim’s car full of lead, before speeding away, according to M-P-D.

No one was hurt, but Hill hasn’t been seen since. What has police concerned is Hill had no record, but now, is charged with shooting up a car with people inside.

Hill is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. If you see him, Mobile Police say don’t approach him. They consider him armed and dangerous. Instead, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files - Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don’t have to leave your name when you make that call.

