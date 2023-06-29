Semmes man charged with robbing Trustmark: ‘I messed up’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police made quick work of an alleged bank robbery Thursday, apprehending a man who admitted to the heist on camera.

Lawrence Peterson, who has an arrest record dating to the 1980s, was blunt when reporters asked him about the allegations as police escorted him to an SUV to take him toe Mobile County Metro Jail.

“I messed up. … They caught me red-handed,” he said.

The holdup occurred just before 11 a.m. at the Trustmark Bank branch on Dauphin Street near Interstate 65. Police said the robbery entered the bank, demanded money and then grabbed the cash and drove away.

Within hours, police arrested Peterson, 61, of Semmes, at the Foosackly’s restaurant on Moffett Road in Semmes.

“I just went to get a salad,” he said.

Police said they have tied Peterson to a second robbery this week – of the Winn-Dixie on Schillinger Road on Tuesday.

Peterson’s most recent criminal conviction occurred in 2016 when he pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery, admitting that he used a gun to hold up the Atlanta Bread Company on Dauphin Street. A judge sentenced him to 15 years, but Peterson said he has been out for about three years.

“Life took a turn,” he said. “I don’t think I’m getting out of it this time, though. … I almost, like, had it right. But so much debt came, so fast, so quick. Disability money they give me really wasn’t nothing.”

Peterson said when financial problems mounted, he lost control.

“I made a choice,” he said. “And the choice that I made was the choice that landed me back in somewhere where I vowed that I’d never come back in. And that was like – I stayed out three years, so I thought I had got my (expletive) together. But bills, all kind of (expletive) started happening.”

Peterson said he was scheduled to have a colonoscopy on Friday. He said he wishes he had been able to deal with his problems rather than “copping out” like he did.

“I hope that they give me another shot,” he said. “But if they don’t, I can’t blame nobody but myself.”

Updated at 5:58 p.m. with significant additions and at 6:32 p.m. to correct Peterson’s hometown.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.