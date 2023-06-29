Advertise With Us
Hire One

MPD arrests woman for allegedly shooting into a residence

Jalynn Rutledge
Jalynn Rutledge(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they arrested a suspect involved in a shooting on Emogene Street Sunday, June 25.

Officers said they responded to the 2000 block of Emogene Street at 2:49 a.m. in reference to shots fired.

Officials discovered the victim’s house was struck by gunfire after hearing multiple shots outside, according to authorities.

Through the course of an investigation, police said they identified Jalynn Rutledge, 20, as the suspect and took her into custody on Wednesday, June 28.

Rutledge is charged with shooting into an occupied building, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Springhill near Mobile Street
Body found on Springhill Avenue near Mobile Street
Ernest Little Jr.
MCSO: Inmate dies at Mobile County Metro Jail
Friends and family of the victims in the Beach Express wreck speak out
Three Birmingham-area people killed in Baldwin Beach Express car crash, allegedly by drunk driver
The Prichard Police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrest accused serial robber Terrance Dees on...
Prichard police, U.S. Marshals arrest accused serial robber
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Plenty of shade and water were keys to having a fun and safe beach outing during excessive heat
Baldwin County beachgoers bring shade / water to beat the heat
Fugitive Files: Paris Hill
Mobile Police: They Wouldn’t Let Him In, So He Tried to Blow Them Away
Beyond the game itself, the Gulf Coast Challenge is one of the biggest events of the year...
Jackson State and Alabama A&M prepare for Gulf Coast Challenge rematch.
Officer-involved shooting in Cantonment
Pensacola man dies after an officer-involved shooting