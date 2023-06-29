MPD arrests woman for allegedly shooting into a residence

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they arrested a suspect involved in a shooting on Emogene Street Sunday, June 25.

Officers said they responded to the 2000 block of Emogene Street at 2:49 a.m. in reference to shots fired.

Officials discovered the victim’s house was struck by gunfire after hearing multiple shots outside, according to authorities.

Through the course of an investigation, police said they identified Jalynn Rutledge, 20, as the suspect and took her into custody on Wednesday, June 28.

Rutledge is charged with shooting into an occupied building, according to jail records.

