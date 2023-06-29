Patriotic Cake Mix Cookies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re looking for a festive treat to take to a gathering, we have the perfect recipe for you! We made some cake mix cookies, and there are plenty of different variations you can try. We used a white cake mix with mini chocolate chips and a strawberry mix with white chocolate chips. I also enjoy spice cake with toffee bits and white chocolate chips, or red velvet with white chocolate chips.

Recipe:

- 1 Box of Cake Mix (pick your favorite)

- 1 Egg

- 1 Can of Pumpkin Puree

- Chocolate chips

- Sprinkles (optional)

Mix the cake mix, egg, and pumpkin puree together. Fold in chips and sprinkles. Drop dollops onto cookie sheet (non-stick or lined with parchment paper), and bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes. Dependent upon the size, you may need to adjust the time.

You can also make cake mix bars. Just take a greased 8x8 pan, spread the mixture, and bake for 18-23 minutes.

If pumpkin isn’t your thing, you can also substitute the pumpkin puree for an extra egg and a melted stick of butter.

Happy baking!

