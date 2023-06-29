Project Outreach to host ‘Night of Change’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Project Outreach is excited to host ‘Night of Change.’ It takes place Thursday, July 13th from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Dayspring Baptist Church. Dr. Tyler Sexton will be the keynote speaker for the event. Tickets are $40 each pr $300 for a table.

July 14th from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. will be their annual MERGE Conference at Dayspring. This event is for teachers and student leaders to learn about the inclusive teachings of Project Outreach. Tickets are $30 each. For more information and tickets, visit this website.

