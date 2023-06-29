Advertise With Us
Hire One

Recipe: Creole Tomato, Shrimp & Egg Salad

By Allison Bradley
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1-pound peeled, cooked Rouses Louisiana Shrimp, 21- 25 per pound; chopped
  • 4 hard-boiled Pete & Gerry’s Pasture-Raised Eggs, peeled, with yoks separated from whites
  • 1 stalk celery, finely diced
  • ¼ cup minced fresh basil
  • 10 kalamata olives, pitted and finely chopped
  • 1 medium shallot, minced
  • 2 green onions, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped Italian flat leaf parsley
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
  • 4 teaspoon Rouses Creole Seasoning
  • 4 large ripe Creole tomatoes, cut to your liking

STEPS:

1. In a small mixing bowl combine the egg yolks and mix into a paste. Chop the egg whites finely, then add to yolk mixture.

2. Add cooked shrimp and remaining ingredients, except the tomatoes, to the eggs. Gently mix until all ingredients are well-combined. Mix in the cut tomatoes just before serving.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence on Springhill near Mobile Street
Body found on Springhill Avenue near Mobile Street
Ernest Little Jr.
MCSO: Inmate dies at Mobile County Metro Jail
The Prichard Police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrest accused serial robber Terrance Dees on...
Prichard police, U.S. Marshals arrest accused serial robber
One person died and others have been airlifted to area hospitals following several water...
1 dead, others taken to hospitals following water rescues on Fort Morgan
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

4th of July Cookie Treat
Patriotic Cake Mix Cookies
Power Swabs
Power Swabs for a whiter smile
Meet the U.S. Army Soldier Next Door
Meet the U.S. Army Soldier Next Door
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown