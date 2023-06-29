Recipe: Creole Tomato, Shrimp & Egg Salad
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets
INGREDIENTS:
- 1-pound peeled, cooked Rouses Louisiana Shrimp, 21- 25 per pound; chopped
- 4 hard-boiled Pete & Gerry’s Pasture-Raised Eggs, peeled, with yoks separated from whites
- 1 stalk celery, finely diced
- ¼ cup minced fresh basil
- 10 kalamata olives, pitted and finely chopped
- 1 medium shallot, minced
- 2 green onions, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped Italian flat leaf parsley
- 2 tablespoons olive oil mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
- 4 teaspoon Rouses Creole Seasoning
- 4 large ripe Creole tomatoes, cut to your liking
STEPS:
1. In a small mixing bowl combine the egg yolks and mix into a paste. Chop the egg whites finely, then add to yolk mixture.
2. Add cooked shrimp and remaining ingredients, except the tomatoes, to the eggs. Gently mix until all ingredients are well-combined. Mix in the cut tomatoes just before serving.
