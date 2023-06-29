Recipe: Creole Tomato, Shrimp & Egg Salad

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

1-pound peeled, cooked Rouses Louisiana Shrimp, 21- 25 per pound; chopped

4 hard-boiled Pete & Gerry’s Pasture-Raised Eggs, peeled, with yoks separated from whites

1 stalk celery, finely diced

¼ cup minced fresh basil

10 kalamata olives, pitted and finely chopped

1 medium shallot, minced

2 green onions, finely chopped

1 tablespoon finely chopped Italian flat leaf parsley

2 tablespoons olive oil mayonnaise

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

4 teaspoon Rouses Creole Seasoning

4 large ripe Creole tomatoes, cut to your liking

STEPS:

1. In a small mixing bowl combine the egg yolks and mix into a paste. Chop the egg whites finely, then add to yolk mixture.

2. Add cooked shrimp and remaining ingredients, except the tomatoes, to the eggs. Gently mix until all ingredients are well-combined. Mix in the cut tomatoes just before serving.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715

112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124

4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020

6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552

7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026

25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.