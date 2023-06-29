Red snapper harvest to open July 4

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Marine Resources Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced that Alabama state waters and federal waters will be open to private and state-licensed charter vessel anglers for red snapper harvest on Independence Day.

“The Fourth of July is traditionally a day when families spend time together on the water,” said MRD Director Scott Bannon. “We are thankful to be in a position to provide the opportunity for people to catch red snapper this independence day.”

Anglers are reminded that the daily bag limit is two red snapper per person, per day with a minimum size limit of 16 inches total length.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.