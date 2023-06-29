MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Looks like it’s time to say so-long to Stitcher.

SiriusXM is shutting down the app and its web-streaming audio on August 29, 2023.

Stitcher is one of the biggest podcast listening apps. It first entered the podcast scene in 2008 and has changed hands several times since then. In 2020 it was acquired by SiriusXM.

Known for its user-friendly navigation and wide-spanning library, Stitcher is home to more than 450,000 shows -- some of them originals, including: Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, Sound Detectives, LeVar Burton’s Read and Science Rules, and Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.

In a notice sent to listeners the company writes, “Thank you for giving us the opportunity over the last decade to create the best possible podcast listening experience. The podcast ecosystem would not be where it is today without listeners like you.”

So why the change?

The strategic reason given for the Stitcher shutdown was to incorporate podcasts “more holistically” into our flagship SiriusXM subscription service.”

Many of the podcasts featured on Stitcher are already available on the SiriusXM app, and all podcasts on Stitcher can also be found anywhere else podcasts are distributed.

You may export the list of shows you listen to via what’s called an OPML Export. This must be completed before the app shuts down on August 29, 2023. To find export instructions, please see our FAQs here.

