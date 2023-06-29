Advertise With Us
By Joe Emer
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Take your 4th of July grilling to the next level with the chef who has written the book on it! Make that 5 books on grilling!

Matt Moore joined us on Studio10. Not only did Matt call out our favorite dishes, but he gave audiences tips to enhance them with new inspiration from butchers and chefs around our country to WOW their guests.

Matt Moore:

A popular guest on shows such as TODAY, FOX, BETTERTV, and WGN, Moore is also a regular freelance contributor to several sites and magazines including Southern Living, The Local Palate, The Art of Manliness, Kitchen Daily, and The Daily Meal. Matt is a Nashville, TN based author/chef, his first book, Have Her Over for Dinner, a gentleman’s guide to classic, simple meals was named by The New York Times as one of the year’s best cookbooks. As a chef, Moore specializes in updated Southern Cuisine with Mediterranean and Middle Eastern influences. He’s also a cast-iron and wild game enthusiast with extensive experience working over live fires.

