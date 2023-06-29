Advertise With Us
Thomasville police seeking information on homicide

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WALA) - The Thomasville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a recent homicide.

Police said on Saturday, May 20 around 7:22 p.m., they responded to Johnson Street and Bettis Avenue in reference to a shooting.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by personal vehicle after sustaining a life threatening injury, according to authorities.

Investigators said they located the victim and identified him as Andy Crawford Jr., but he succumbed to his injuries several days later.

Authorities were able to determine the victim was a passenger in a Honda Civic driving in the area of Johnson and Bettis when an unknown subject fired multiple shots at the vehicle, according to officials.

Police said Crawford Jr. was struck and the driver went straight to the local hospital.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this fatal shooting to please come forward. If you wish to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers. CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect involved or whereabouts, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (251-7867) or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question.

