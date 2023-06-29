Advertise With Us
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in deadly shooting in Daphne

By WALA Staff and Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
UPDATE: Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said they have arrested Travis Lofton, 41, as the suspect in the Taziki’s shooting.

Travis Lofton
Travis Lofton(Mobile County Metro Jail)

UPDATE: Daphne PD said the victim in the shooting at Taziki’s has been identified as Jason Michael Mallette, 38, from Daphne.

Detectives are still on scene gathering evidence and following multiple leads, according to police.

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Daphne Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in a restaurant parking lot that left a victim dead. The suspect fled the scene.

Police said it was shortly after 5:30 a.m. when officers responded to the parking lot area of Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe. They found a male victim, and EMS personnel arrived shortly after.

Despite life-saving measures, the victim did not survive, police said.

Daphne Police Chief Brian Gulsby confirmed that the victim was a manager at the restaurant.

Police said the parking lot and the surrounding area remains an active crime scene.

The suspect, described as a black male wearing a dark hoodie, fled the area on foot.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 251-620-0911.

