UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly shooting in Daphne

UPDATE: Daphne PD said the victim in the shooting at Taziki’s has been identified as Jason Michael Mallette, 38, from Daphne.

Detectives are still on scene gathering evidence and following multiple leads, according to police.

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Daphne Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in a restaurant parking lot that left a victim dead. The suspect fled the scene.

Police said it was shortly after 5:30 a.m. when officers responded to the parking lot area of Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe. They found a male victim, and EMS personnel arrived shortly after.

Despite life-saving measures, the victim did not survive, police said.

Daphne Police Chief Brian Gulsby confirmed that the victim was a manager at the restaurant.

Police said the parking lot and the surrounding area remains an active crime scene.

The suspect, described as a black male wearing a dark hoodie, fled the area on foot.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 251-620-0911.

