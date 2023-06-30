Advertise With Us
Alabama metro area unemployment rates remain among lowest in the nation

Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced that four of Alabama’s metropolitan areas are ranked among the lowest in the nation in unemployment for May 2023.(Office of Governor Kay Ivey)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Governor Kay Ivey on Friday announced that four of Alabama’s metropolitan areas are ranked among the lowest in the nation in unemployment for May 2023.

“It is no surprise that Alabama continues to experience unemployment rates below much of the rest of the nation,” said Governor Ivey. “Our laser focus on growing Alabama’s economy, combined with our world-class employers and a dedicated workforce, is making a positive difference. Our pursuit of investments of future industries will create even more high-paying jobs.”

For the third consecutive month, the Birmingham–Hoover metro area was ranked the lowest in the nation in unemployment – at 2.0% – for a metro area with a population of one million or more.

Three other state metro areas, Decatur, Huntsville, and Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, were ranked among the top ten overall in the country at 1.7%, 1.8%, and 1.9% in unemployment, respectively.

“Alabama’s metro areas continue to shine as for the fourth consecutive month we have multiple metro areas ranking in the top 10 for lowest unemployment rates,” said Alabama Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “It’s just a further example of how successful Alabama’s economy has rebounded and how we are showing the nation how great Alabama can be.”

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics compiled the rankings, which can be found here.

It was previously announced that Alabama’s state unemployment rate remained at a record low of 2.2% in May.

