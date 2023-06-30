ALEA to begin boating patrols over Fourth of July weekend

Advertise With Us
ALEA to begin boating patrols over 4th of July weekend
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Fourth of July is just days away and law enforcement agencies are expecting a busy weekend on waterways between now and then because of the hot weather and when the holiday falls next week.

Independence Day falls on a Tuesday this year, but the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says it’s starting holiday boating patrols on June 30. State troopers say they are expecting a lot of traffic on waterways.

They’re asking boaters to watch out for other boats and make sure they’re not operating their watercraft in a careless or reckless manner.

Authorities said they will not tolerate any alcohol-related offenses.

It’s boaters’ responsibility to know if they are on a waterway where people can have alcohol. Additionally, drinking and operating a boat will be treated the same as drinking and driving - Troopers won’t allow it.

One group worked dozens of alcohol related cases on the water on the Fourth of July holiday in 2022.

“We did have a large number of alcohol-related cases,” said Trooper Freddie Ingram. “Me and my partner, Trooper Wise, had probably 50 alcohol cases on the holiday weekend of the Fourth of July last year. So, it’s something we really need to work on. And it’s something we’re going to have to have some help from the public with.”

Troopers say they will use all available resources to create as much of a presence on Alabama waterways as possible during the Fourth of July holiday.

