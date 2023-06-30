ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division encourages boaters to be safe during holiday weekend.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s already been a busy summer for ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division. Southern District Commander Lt. Ryan Bennett says even after seeing record numbers during Memorial Day weekend, things have still been relatively safe on the water.

“There have only been 47 boat crashes statewide with five fatalities. We’ve been very lucky here in the coastal region where we haven’t had any fatalities this year,” said Lt. Ryan Bennett.

Lt. Bennett says while some crashes are caused by alcohol, most of them are caused by the operator not paying attention to where they’re going.

“Just like on the highway we see distracted driving where people are on their phones,” said Bennett. “They’re not maintaining the proper look out and it’s more difficult on the water since you’re not trying to stay in one lane.”

Ahead of the busy weekend, ALEA says they have every member of the Marine Patrol Division working in a patrol boat making sure boaters are staying safe. Mostly they’ll be looking to make sure no one is being reckless on the water, and everyone is wearing a life jacket.

“That includes children under eight specifically,” added Bennett. “That’s something we don’t have any leniency for. We have a number of children die every year and we’re trying to prevent that.”

Lt. Bennett says they’ll also be participating in operation dry water with the coast guard in an effort to crack down against boating under the influence.

“We’re using probable cause stops where we already observe a violation to make sure we check the operator’s field sobriety,” said Bennett.

Just like Memorial Day weekend ALEA will also be using their helicopters to patrol near the beaches and help rescue any swimmers in need.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.