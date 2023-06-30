Alleged deadly shooting suspect in custody after shooting near Taziki’s in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A suspect has been taken into custody regarding the deadly shooting in Daphne Thursday morning.

Travis Lofton, 41, was taken into custody by Mobile County Special Operations on Osage Street in Mobile.

Daphne Police said he is the one who killed Jason Mallette, 38, of Daphne outside Taziki’s Mediterranean Café off Highway 98. Investigators have yet to release if the two knew each other.

Police said it happened around 5:30 a.m. when Mallette, along with a female employee, were arriving to work through the back entrance.

Allegedly, Lofton approached the two and had a conversation with Mallette. Lofton then shot Mallette once in the chest then ran.

The other employee called 911 and was not injured.

Mallette died.

FOX10 News reporter Lacey Beasley received a statement from the owner of the restaurant.

“Our hearts are broken with the sudden passing of a valued team member. We are working closely with the Daphne Police Department as they investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident. We hope to re-open soon, and we are working to provide resources to affected team members. We ask that you pray for the family and for our team as we try to navigate our way through this difficult situation.”—Bobby Touchton, owner of Taziki’s in Daphne.

Mallette was a father and manager of the restaurant.

