Advertise With Us
Hire One

Atmore man arrested following shooting death

Eric Mitchell
Eric Mitchell(Escambia County Detention Center)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - A 44-year-old Atmore man was arrested on Thursday in connection with a shooting death that happened last month, according to the Atmore Police Department.

Police said it was about 2:15 a.m. May 29 when officers responded to the area of Carver and King Street in reference to shots fired. Robert Starks was struck by gunfire died from his injuries, police said.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Eric Mitchell, who was taken into custody on Thursday and was transported to the Escambia County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Burch on Daphne arrest
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in deadly shooting in Daphne
Police presence on Springhill near Mobile Street
Body found on Springhill Avenue near Mobile Street
Ernest Little Jr.
MCSO: Inmate dies at Mobile County Metro Jail
The Prichard Police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrest accused serial robber Terrance Dees on...
Prichard police, U.S. Marshals arrest accused serial robber
One person died and others have been airlifted to area hospitals following several water...
1 dead, others taken to hospitals following water rescues on Fort Morgan

Latest News

Synovus Bank has asked that the Prichard Water Works & Water Board in receivership.
Citing ‘gross mismanagement,’ Synovus Bank seeks receiver for Prichard water board
ALEA State Troopers will begin patrolling Alabama waterways on Friday for the Fourth of July...
ALEA to begin boating patrols over Fourth of July weekend
Update on Daphne murder suspect arrest
Update on Daphne murder suspect arrest
Tips for smooth travel this holiday weekend
Tips for smooth travel this holiday weekend