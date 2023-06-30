Atmore man arrested following shooting death

ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - A 44-year-old Atmore man was arrested on Thursday in connection with a shooting death that happened last month, according to the Atmore Police Department.

Police said it was about 2:15 a.m. May 29 when officers responded to the area of Carver and King Street in reference to shots fired. Robert Starks was struck by gunfire died from his injuries, police said.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Eric Mitchell, who was taken into custody on Thursday and was transported to the Escambia County Detention Center.

