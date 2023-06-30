Advertise With Us
Babe Ruth Baseball Tournament begins

Teams travel from across the state to compete at Semmes Sports Complex
By Emily Cochran
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The crack of a bat, a frozen treat... What better way to kick off America’s birthday weekend than with America’s greatest pastime?

The Babe Ruth Baseball Tournament kicked off today with the 7U teams and will run through July 9th.

With temperatures as high as 98 today in Semmes, parents, grandparents, and fans took refuge under their tents to escape that unforgiving sun and watch their favorite ball players.

You can’t have a day at the ballpark without some boiled peanuts so make that trip to the concession stand.

The Spanish Fort Toros were ready to take the field and we can’t forget about the Fairhope Pirates or the Saraland Spartans.

Teams from across Alabama traveled here for a 4th of July weekend well spent.

From the best walk out songs, to those catchy dugout chants, and game winning plays, there’s no place quite like home.

