Citing ‘gross mismanagement,’ Synovus Bank seeks receiver for Prichard water board

Synovus Bank has asked that the Prichard Water Works & Water Board in receivership.
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Declaring the Prichard water system in default, Synovus Bank has asked a judge to place the utility under the control of a receiver.

A lawsuit filed this week in Mobile County Circuit Court alleges that the Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board owns nearly the entire $55.78 million in bonds it took out in 2019 and has not made payments to its debt service fund in March or April and has not provided an audit for the fiscal years ending in September 2021 and last September. It also did not pay “reasonable fees” to the bond trustee or its lawyer, or make a full interest payment due last month, according to the complaint.

“PWWSB’s defaults under the Indenture are not the only reason a receiver must be put in place,” the suit states. “PWWSB also is suffering from gross mismanagement, a lack of fiscal integrity, and endangering public safety by failing to maintain vital system infrastructure.”

Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael Youngpeter scheduled a hearing for July 13.

