Congressman Carl: ‘Merrick Garland has got to go’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rep. Jerry Carl (R-Mobile) has had it with U.,S. Attorney General Merrick Garlarnd.

Carl, who represents southwest Alabama, tweeted his displeasure on Thursday with Garland’s handling of the criminal case involving President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

“Merrick Garland has got to go,” he wrote. “He has horribly mismanaged the investigation into Hunter Biden’s crimes, and he needs to be held accountable.

Carl doubled down on that sentiment Thursday before at town hall meeting at the Tillman’s Corner Senior Citizens Center.

“It’s time he goes,” he told FOX10 News. “We’ve got to get some law and order back in this country. And what is beginning to surface, and it’s been surfacing for a while, but it’s happening real fast now. You’re gonna see us probably put a bill together, resolution on the floor, to impeach him, ask for his resignation.”

Carl added that he would support such an impeachment resolution, “in a heartbeat.”

Garland has come under increasingly withering attacks by Republicans over a plea bargain that Hunter Biden worked out with the Justice Department to resolve tax and gun charges without jail time.

Garland has said he stayed out of the Hunter Biden case and gave full authority to David Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware, to decide how to handle the matter.

“I call that BS,” Carle said. “I think all the information is coming out right now proves that totally wrong. … You know, they talk about the swamp, Washington. That is the swamp.”

In congressional testimony released last week, a pair of whistleblowers who worked on the investigation for the IRS alleged that Hunter Biden had been given preferential treatment.

While some of Carl’s colleagues have discussed impeaching the president, himself, he said it is too early to consider that. But he added that day may come soon.

“You know, I think at this point, I want to see more information,” he said. “There’s a slow drip going on of information that’s coming out. I want to see more information…. I think it’s a little premature to even be talking about it. Thirty days from now? Sixty days from now? It may be exactly what we need to do.”

