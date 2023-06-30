Daphne police say deadly shooting outside Taziki’s was a targeted attack

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police on Friday said the deadly shooting outside Taziki’s Mediterranean Café on Thursday morning was a targeted attack.

They said the wife of the alleged shooter, Travis Lofton, 41, of Mobile, was a Taziki’s employee and there was an apparent grievance with the victim.

Police said Jason Mallette, 38 of Daphne, was killed with a single gunshot wound to the chest about 5:30 a.m. Thursday as he was opening the door of Taziki’s off U.S. 98, where he was employed as manager.

Based on evidence collected at the scene, video surveillance footage and witness statements, Lofton was identified as a suspect, and an arrest warrant was obtained, said Daphne Police Chief Brian Gulsby. He was arrested Thursday night by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, and he is being held in the Baldwin County Jail.

Gulsby stated, “I want to thank the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, and the Mobile Police Department for their assistance in identifying and arresting Lofton. But most of all, I thank the men and women of the Daphne Police Department. This was a stellar example of police work by the officers, detectives, crime scene investigators, and telecommunicators in this department and a prime example of the dedication they display every day.”

Lofton was taken into custody by Mobile County Special Operations on Osage Street in Mobile.

Police said Mallette was shot as he was arriving to work, along with a female employee, through the restaurant’s back entrance.

Allegedly, Lofton approached the two and had a conversation with Mallette. Lofton then shot Mallette once in the chest then ran, police said.

The other employee called 911 and was not injured.

Bobby Touchton, owner of Taziki’s in Daphne, stated: “Our hearts are broken with the sudden passing of a valued team member. We are working closely with the Daphne Police Department as they investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident. We hope to re-open soon, and we are working to provide resources to affected team members. We ask that you pray for the family and for our team as we try to navigate our way through this difficult situation.”

Mallette was a father.

Travis Lofton (Baldwin County Jail)

