Dirty Dough opens in Pensacola

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dirty Dough in Pensacola opened its doors on June 24th, 2023. Owners, Preston and Alycia Grover, joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10 with cookies!

“The name Dirty Dough alludes to the flaws in everyone. Mental-health issues are often related to society’s quest for perfectionism. Life is messy. A Dirty Dough Cookie may not look perfect on the outside, but it’s filled with goodness. As the Dirty dough owners, we are passionate about mental health. We are SO thankful for our community and hope to give back by someday doing some community outreach especially with the youth inn the future to increase what “sweetness” there is within ourselves despite life’s difficulties and messiness.” - The Grovers.

