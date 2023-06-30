Firework stores urging caution as holiday weekend approaches

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fireworks sales are starting to ramp up as the busiest time of year approaches.

For stores like Joe’s Fireworks in Theodore items are flying off the shelves.

You could see more people buying fireworks because it’s legal to use them in Mobile this year.

There was some debate by city leaders last month, but the council voted to allow people to use fireworks on July the third and fourth.

If people aren’t careful though, emergency rooms may be busy, as well.

“Main thing is definitely safety first,” Tammy Desport who owns Joe’s Fireworks said. “If you don’t know how to shoot fireworks or you aren’t comfortable shooting fireworks please feel free to ask us questions we’re always here to help.”

Desport has signs posted throughout her store cautioning customers to use safety.

While shooting off fireworks can be a lot of fun you don’t want something bad to happen.

In a report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, 11 people died last year from firework-related accidents.

Half of those deaths are related to fireworks misuse.

This is why customers like Casey Kallhoff and Madison Carpenter say they don’t take any chances.

“We keep a bucket of water around the yard in case anything catches on fire or anything like that,” Casey said. “We make sure we stay away from trees and powerlines,” Madison said.

In that report, it also showed more than 10,000 firework injuries, with 28% percent of those being kids younger than 15.

Casey’s younger brother, Gabe Kallhoff, says he doesn’t set off any without an adult.

“Sometimes not really unless my dad is around then no,” Gabe said. “Back up really far if you’re the one lighting it.”

“Another thing is with little kids we always try to let people know what we consider safe for smaller kids to be able to use and what’s not,” Desport said. “Sparklers I know it’s a lot of issues with some kids with them sparkling and hitting each other.”

Some other tips to be mindful of....don’t shoot or throw fireworks toward people.

Keep a fire extinguisher or bucket of water nearby.

