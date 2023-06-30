Food Truck Friday in Semmes

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Semmes is excited to host Food Truck Friday throughout the Summer. It takes place on Main Street in Semmes from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Main Street is the new road off of Wulff Road that leads to City Hall. In the past there has been Mexican, Greek, Honduran, Asian, Carnival food, pizza, wings, soul food and dessert trucks like ice cream.

Follow the City of Semmes Facebook page for updates on which trucks will be there and their menus.

