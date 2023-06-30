Fourth of July travel tips from AAA

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fourth of July is right around the corner and millions will be traveling this weekend to celebrate.

As expected, the Fourth of July weekend will be a busy travel period.

Alabama’s AAA office believes 50.7 million Americans will travel this weekend, a huge bump from 49 million that hit the road for Fourth of July in 2019.

“We’re planning on going to a comedy show. That was the ultimate decision on making this trip,” said Panesha Reynolds, who lives in Daphne.

As if it’s not already hot enough along the Gulf Coast, Reynolds is headed to Houston, Texas for the holiday.

When she arrived at Mobile Regional Airport, she talked about some things she usually does to prepare for flights.

“I try to make sure I have everything that I need in my carry on baggage just in case there are any delays with my checked luggage. So, I usually make lists days in advance, weeks in advance,” Reynolds explains.

For the Fourth of July, Dwayne Reynolds and his wife flew into the Port City – a long way away from their home in California.

“The airport in Mobile is peace and tranquility compared to most of the airports in the U-S. We were in Atlanta last week and it was insane, absolutely insane. So, even if you have CLEAR, PreCheck, TSA, all that, you’re still going to be in line for a little bit,” said Jones.

Jones says if you’re catching a flight this weekend, don’t wing it! He says always be prepared for possible delays.

“To avoid delays? Prayer…other than that, just try to show up on time or early to make sure we can get through the line and all that. Other than that, that’s really all you can do to prepare for a delay,” said Jones.

For a detailed list of tips to save time at airport gates, click here.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.