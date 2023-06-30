Heat dome continues

(WALA) - The heat dome will continue to be in control for just a little longer, but there is hope on the horizon. This weekend will be hot, but temperatures will be dropping as we head into next week. At area beaches, this weekend will be a big one, and thankfully the rip current risk looks low. As we head into next week, we will return to a typical summertime pattern with afternoon thunderstorms and highs near 90 degrees.

HEAT CONTINUES:

High heat index values near 110 degrees will be possible again on Saturday, but the pattern is looking to change soon. If you are outside, make sure to stay safe and hydrated. Don’t forget about your pets too; never leave them unattended in vehicles and be careful walking them on hot pavement.

WEEKEND FORECAST:

Saturday will once again be very hot, but there will likely be a few clouds around to cool things off. Another thing that might help to keep some places cooler will be possible afternoon showers and storms. Moisture will begin to return in the area, increasing our chance of afternoon storms for the weekend, but the chances are not very high. We are currently expecting some widely scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. If you are at the beaches, the rain chances look slightly lower.

INDEPENDENCE DAY:

The extreme heat will dissipate heading into next week, and we will return to the typical afternoon thunderstorm pattern. On July 4th, expect the chance of an afternoon thunderstorm that will fade in the evening hours.

BEACHES:

The rip current risk is low for the next few days. However, it is crucial to pay attention to local beach flags and signs. Rip currents are the biggest threat to life on the Gulf Coast, so it is important to be aware of water conditions and regularly check the beach forecast when planning a trip to the beach.

The UV index remains extreme, so sunburn can occur quickly. Be sure to wear plenty of sunscreen and stay safe.

