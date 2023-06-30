Ingalls shares update on late-night ship fire

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Ingalls Shipbuilding is investigating a fire that broke out late Thursday night.

According to an Ingalls representative, fire and safety personnel responded to a call from LHA 8 Bougainville for a fire in the superstructure.

Early reports indicate damage is limited to the impacted compartments and not the remainder of the ship.

“The source of the fire on LHA 8 remains under investigation. Initial findings indicate there was hot work being performed in the impacted area”, said Media Relations Manager Kimberly K. Aguillard. “The amount of smoke was significant, but was largely limited to the affected compartments.”

The fire was extinguished, and two shipbuilders were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. They were released later in the evening.

Ingalls says the ship where the fire broke out is currently under construction at the shipyard and is scheduled to launch later this year.

Four other ship builders were treated for smoke inhalation on site. No additional injuries have been reported.

Ingalls is working with the U.S. Navy to determine the cause of the fire.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.