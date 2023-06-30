Jackson Co. investigating Dog River drowning
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County emergency officials are investigating an apparent drowning that happened Thursday.
According to officials, a man drowned in the Dog River in the Big Point community.
An identity hasn’t yet been released, but EMA Director Earl Ethridge says the man was 43-years-old.
Information is extremely limited at this time. We’ll update this story with more information as we receive it.
