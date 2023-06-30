Advertise With Us
Hire One

Jackson Co. investigating Dog River drowning

According to officials, a man drowned in the Dog River in the Big Point community.
According to officials, a man drowned in the Dog River in the Big Point community.(Public Domain Pictures)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County emergency officials are investigating an apparent drowning that happened Thursday.

According to officials, a man drowned in the Dog River in the Big Point community.

An identity hasn’t yet been released, but EMA Director Earl Ethridge says the man was 43-years-old.

Information is extremely limited at this time. We’ll update this story with more information as we receive it.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Burch on Daphne arrest
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in deadly shooting in Daphne
Police presence on Springhill near Mobile Street
Body found on Springhill Avenue near Mobile Street
Ernest Little Jr.
MCSO: Inmate dies at Mobile County Metro Jail
The Prichard Police and the U.S. Marshals Service arrest accused serial robber Terrance Dees on...
Prichard police, U.S. Marshals arrest accused serial robber
One person died and others have been airlifted to area hospitals following several water...
1 dead, others taken to hospitals following water rescues on Fort Morgan

Latest News

Suspect in Trustmark bank robbery arrested
Semmes man charged with robbing Trustmark: ‘I messed up’
Joseph Orr
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Airport Boulevard shooting
Travis Lofton
Daphne police say deadly shooting outside Taziki’s was a targeted attack
Will and Ashton Weber pose, holding the tail of their estimated 800 lb. / 12-foot tiger shark...
Honeymooners catch giant tiger shark on Navarre Beach
Atmore man arrested following shooting death
Atmore man arrested following shooting death