Jet-Setting with Jenn: Summer travel loyalty programs

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - While inflation and other economic concerns have travelers keeping a closer eye on their spending, Summer travel is expected to hit record numbers this year. Travelers are booking trips with a vengeance, and, according to a Virtuoso study, they’re booking trips further ahead for 2023 than they did in 2019.

As families around the country begin planning and budgeting for their summer adventures, they’re looking for ways to make the most of their money, leverage loyalty programs and earn free perks as quickly as possible. Popular travel expert Emily Kaufman, AKA “The Travel Mom” joined us on Studio10 to discuss a few easy tips for families and anyone on a budget to maximize their travel dollars.

