Many favor new law allowing fireworks in Mobile city limits on July 3 & 4

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Get ready for the sound of fireworks! The 4th of July is this Tuesday and as the City of Mobile recently announced, fireworks are allowed in Mobile City limits on July 3 and 4.

And it’s not just this holiday... folks can also shoot them off within city limits on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, making them legal 4 days out of the year.

Local firework stores are already packed with customers, and folks at Jerry’s Fireworks are filling their baskets to the brim.

“I like the classics, I like the bottle rockets. I like the things that go up and make big sparkles in the air, things like that... smoke bombs,” said Chris Starkey.

“My favorite part about the 4th of July is just being with the family,” said Cassandra Whitcett. “Just enjoying family and tradition, the cooking and at the end we all get out there and start doing the fireworks together.”

Before the ordinance was adopted, fireworks were, in fact, legal in city limits except on Mardi Gras Day, a common misconception for many in the area.

“I thought it was illegal in city limits,” said Starkey. “It seems like that’s what the law said but I see it changed.”

“I thought they were illegal the whole time,” added Whitcett.

Whitcett lives in Mobile. For years, she’s traveled outside city limits for firework fun.

“I think it’s great that everybody can get to enjoy them and be at ease, at peace and not feeling like they’re sneaking to do it,” said Whitcett.

“It’s a good thing as long as people obey the regulations and are responsible like anything else,” stated Starkey.

Mark Webster, manager at Jerry’s Fireworks, says the law gives folks a fair chance to celebrate some of the nation’s favorite holidays.

“I thought it was a good move,” said Webster. “It opened up avenues for people to be able to do it and enjoy the fourth, enjoy the New Year. It brings life to the city.”

Under the regulations, the fire chief can suspend commercial fireworks during periods of drought, weather-related incidents, and for any public safety reason.

“At any point, fire officials have the capability to shut any fireworks display down,” said Steven Millhouse, Public Relations Officer for the Mobile-Fire Rescue Department. “We encourage people to be safe. If you really want to enjoy fireworks, we recommend going to the public fireworks display such as the one that the City does downtown at Cooper Riverside Park. It’s an amazing show.”

The graphic below shows a list of firework shows happening along the Gulf Coast.

Major firework shows along the Gulf Coast (Amber Gardner)

