Name that tune, how Shazam works

By Lenise Ligon
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It happens a lot...you’re in a store, restaurant or an event and a song comes on that just stays with you.

If you’re like most people you break out your phone to look it up with that magical app, Shazam. The app can recognize songs, movies and tv shows in seconds. But how?

A new report is giving an inside look into the workings of Shazam. The operational model of the Shazam app is simple: it listens to a maximum 20 seconds of a song or video content. It can be a chorus, verse, or a mere intro, and app instantly recognize that content, and show the results.

More than 23,000 songs are identified by Shazam per minute. The Wall Street Journal reports Shazam first digitized as much music as possible to create a database.

The company developed a unique “audio fingerprint” for each sound, and looks through its database to find the closest match to that audio fingerprint. It then gives you the name of the tune you are trying to identify.

Shazam was first rolled out in 2002 and is now owned by Apple, where it is one of the most popular free music apps...with access to all of Apple Music’s catalog to help it identify a song.

In case you’re wondering, the most Shazamed song ever is “Dance Monkey,” by Tones and I.

