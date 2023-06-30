Advertise With Us
Officials investigating drowning at Belle Fontaine Beach

Deputy coroner James Prisock has been contacted.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - First responders are currently on the scene at Belle Fontaine Beach in Jackson County after a passerby found a body in the water.

The news is confirmed by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, who says the body has been recovered and is being brought into the Lake Mars end of Beachview in Gulf Park Estates. Deputy coroner James Prisock has been contacted.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

